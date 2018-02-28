Logo


MILDRED WINGFIELD KINSER

on 02/28/2018 |

Mildred Wingfield Kinser, age 87 of Bowling Green, KY departed this life on Tuesday, February 27, 2018  in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on March 5, 1930 to the late Earl and Ruby Johnson Wingfield. She was married to David Mitchell Kinser, who preceded her in death. 

Mildred retired as a supervisor from Union Underwear, and was a member of  Forest Park Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, David Kinser of Bowling Green; two daughters, Pam Cook (Kevin) of Chalybeate and Michelle Rich of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Bobby Beckner (Cindy), Dena Beckner,  Mary Beth Wilcoxson (Brian), Jennifer Stevens and Lauren Rich; twelve great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Billy Earl Wingfield and one sister, Betty Blair.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kinser Cemetery Fund, c/o LeeAnn Elmore, 940 Noah Bledsoe Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

4  – 8 pm, Friday, March 2, 2018

9  – 11 am, Saturday, March 3, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am,  Saturday, March 3,  2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

