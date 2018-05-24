Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

**MILITARY MANEUVERS GAIN ATTENTION AT GLASGOW AIRPORT

on 05/24/2018 |

A large plane was seen circling the Glasgow Airport this evening and many wondered exactly what was happening.

WCLU News has learned that it was a P-8 Navy search and rescue plane, the Navy’s equivalent to a boing 737, doing standard maneuvers which appeared to be what are known as “touch and go” landing and approach practice, usually for large aircraft to practice short runway landing and was not in any distress.  Additional information will be released as it is made available.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “**MILITARY MANEUVERS GAIN ATTENTION AT GLASGOW AIRPORT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

JONNA THOMAS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 05/24 10%
High 87° / Low 62°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 05/25 20%
High 87° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/26 80%
High 84° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sun 27

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.