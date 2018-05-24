MILITARY MANEUVERS GAIN ATTENTION AT GLASGOW AIRPORT

on 05/24/2018 |

A large plane was seen circling the Glasgow Airport this evening and many wondered exactly what was happening.

WCLU News has learned that it was a P-8 Navy search and rescue plane, the Navy’s equivalent to a boing 737, doing standard maneuvers which appeared to be what are known as “touch and go” landing and approach practice, usually for large aircraft to practice short runway landing and was not in any distress. Additional information will be released as it is made available.