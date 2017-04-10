Millie Wilson Childress, age 96, of Brownsville, departed this life on Saturday, April 8, 2017. The Edmonson County native was born on August 25, 1920 to the late Henry and Ermine Childress Wilson.

Millie was a homemaker and the oldest living member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory three daughters, Elsie Taylor of Mammoth Cave, Christine Brooks of Mammoth Cave and Rita Taylor of Bowling Green; three sisters, Alma Dennis of Mammoth Cave, Eleanor Church (Ross) of Louisville and Grace Day of Lexington; five grandchildren, Vickie Gardner (Lyle), Tyra Keltner, Craig Brooks (Tajuana), Derek Boothe and Ryan Boothe; seven great grandchildren, Jenna Gardner, Bridgett Poteet (Terry), Stephen Brooks, Lauren Brooks, Abby Boothe, Allie Boothe and Jade Keltner and two great-great grandchildren, Wyatt Brooks and Gracie Brooks. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Andrea Taylor; three brothers, Elzie, Eddie and Elmer Wilson and four sisters, Maxine Wilson, Elsie Collins, Anna Vincent and Velma Petry.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Patton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Light Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Nathan Priddy, 2149 Union Light Rd., Mammoth Cave, KY, 42259.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

11 am – 1 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel