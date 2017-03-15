Milton Keith Ennis, age 82, of Edmonton, left this world peacefully March 14, 2017 at Metcalfe Healthcare Facility. He was a devoted husband of 63 years to his wife, Mary Joyce (Pedigo) Ennis, who survives. He was born September 23, 1934, in Metcalfe County, to the late Ezra and Myrtle Ennis. Keith was proud to have served his country from 1952-1955. He was the Sergeant of the 509 Tank Battalion of the US Army; and was a veteran of the Korean War. He loved the outdoors, traveling the United States, camping, hunting, fishing, and trapping. In his retirement he enjoyed owning and operating “ Trapper’s” Fur Shed” gun shop. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ in the Randolph community where he served as a deacon for several years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his two children; Debra ”Debbie” Francis (Samuel) of Incline Village, Nevada and Jeffrey “Jeff” ( Julie ) Ennis of Summer Shade, Kentucky. Three grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Krista Ennis Harlan (Daniel) -Anna Kate & Ava of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; Travis Ennis (Cecilee)-Layken& Tatum of Summer Shade, Kentucky; and April Francis Green ( Joey) – Joseph & Ashley of Louisville, Kentucky. He is also survived by a brother Kenneth Ennis (Joyce) of Bowling Green, Kentucky and a sister Nona Ennis Cloud (and the late Lee) of Union Star, Missouri.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Gene Ennis and a grandson Samuel Aaron Francis.

Visitation will be 4-8 Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm Friday with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemtery at Randolph. In lieu of flowers, sonations can be made to the Randolph Cemetery- c/o Gary Richardson PO box 239 Edmonton, KY 42129.