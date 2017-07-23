Logo


Milton Randolph “Randy” Rowe

on 07/23/2017

Milton Randolph “Randy” Rowe, age 72, of Owensboro, Kentucky formerly of Cumberland County, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Owensboro.

He is survived by his son, Timmy Rowe of Scottsville, Kentucky, his daughter, Rebecca Rowe of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, sisters, Eva Adean Froman of Indianapolis, Indiana, Janice Ann Parker of Mooresville, Indiana, brother, Earl Rowe of Burkesville, Kentucky, Four Grandchildren and Two Great-Grandchildren also survive.

The Funeral for Mr. Randy Rowe will be conducted Sunday, July, 23, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at The Burkesville Cemetery with burial to follow there. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of funeral arrangements.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.