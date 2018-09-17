MINIT MART EMPLOYEE CASHED IN NON-WINNING LOTTERY TICKETS FOR MONEY

on 09/17/2018 |

Cave City Police responded to Cave City Mint Mart after an employee was discovered stealing money from the business. The investigation determined that Megan Smith of Cave City had been cashing in non winning lottery tickets and taking the money for herself since August of this year.



It was determined that Smith had stole $3,000.00 dollars from the business. Smith was arrested and charged with Theft By Unlawaful Taking more than $500 but Les Than $10,000. The investigation and arrest was made by Officer Joey Judd.