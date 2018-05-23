on 05/23/2018 |

Miranda Willoughby, 29 of Bowling Green died Monday, May 21, 2018 at the Medical Center

The Warren County native was a video coordinator and a devout Christian. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Della Siedhoff and paternal great grandmother, Gladys Rich

Her survivors include her mother Mira Siedhoff Willoughby, her father Christopher Glenn Willoughby; one aunt, Dawn Miller (Tommy) and their four children; one uncle, Shawn Siedhoff (Martha) and their two children; maternal grandfather, Maurice Siedhoff; paternal grandmother, Jean Chumley; a special thank you to Dr. Michael Collins and his wife Susan for the care of Miranda.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation Wednesday 1-8 p.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kosairs Ronald McDonald House, 550 S 1st St, Louisville, KY 40202 or Kosairs Children’s Hospital 231 E Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202