Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MISS MAUDE A NEAL

on 01/07/2019 |

Miss Maude A. Neal, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville having attained the age of 90 years, 7 months and 4 days. She was born in the Gaines Hill Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 3, 1928 the daughter of John F. and Pearl (Perkins) Neal.

She was a member of the Burkesville First United Methodist Church, A graduate of The Cumberland County High School, class of 1947, a waitress, and a seamstress for Bob Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special Aunt, Nettie Perkins, Brothers, James Neal and Campbell Neal, sisters, Beulah Still, Mary Ollie Driver, Maggie Pickerell and Dovie Wells.

She is survived by her sister, Wilma Johnson of Ft. Smith Arkansas, brother, Clint Neal of Indianapolis, Indiana, special family, Cathi Capps, Roy Wheat, John, Jessica and Owen Capps, Adam, Lydia Maude and Lucy Terry all of Burkesville, a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

The Funeral for Miss Maude Neal will be conducted on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with burial in The Gaines Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 until the funeral hour on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Burkesville First United Methodist Church or The Gaines Hill Cemetery in Maude’s Memory. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MISS MAUDE A NEAL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHERYL SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:55 PM CST on January 07, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 50%
High 65° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 01/08 30%
High 60° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 38° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.