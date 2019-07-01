on 01/07/2019 |

Miss Maude A. Neal, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville having attained the age of 90 years, 7 months and 4 days. She was born in the Gaines Hill Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 3, 1928 the daughter of John F. and Pearl (Perkins) Neal.

She was a member of the Burkesville First United Methodist Church, A graduate of The Cumberland County High School, class of 1947, a waitress, and a seamstress for Bob Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special Aunt, Nettie Perkins, Brothers, James Neal and Campbell Neal, sisters, Beulah Still, Mary Ollie Driver, Maggie Pickerell and Dovie Wells.

She is survived by her sister, Wilma Johnson of Ft. Smith Arkansas, brother, Clint Neal of Indianapolis, Indiana, special family, Cathi Capps, Roy Wheat, John, Jessica and Owen Capps, Adam, Lydia Maude and Lucy Terry all of Burkesville, a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

The Funeral for Miss Maude Neal will be conducted on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with burial in The Gaines Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 until the funeral hour on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Burkesville First United Methodist Church or The Gaines Hill Cemetery in Maude’s Memory. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.