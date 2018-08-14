MISSING: 26-YEAR-OLD BG MAN

on 08/14/2018 |

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing mentally ill subject on Sunday, in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road. 26 year old, Ryan King of Bowling Green, got out of a vehicle at the intersection of Morgantown Road and Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:30 pm on Sunday. King was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white gym shorts, and flip flops. He is a fair skinned white male, with short brown hair and a goatee. He has green eyes, and stands approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.



If you have any information about King’s whereabouts, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s

Office at (270)842-1633, or contact local law enforcement.