MISSING CASEY COUNTY TEEN

on 02/20/2019 |

Kentucky State Police is seeking assistance from the public in attempting to locate 17 -year-old, Hayley Brown, of Liberty, KY. Hayley is a 5’ 06 ” 165 pound, white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Murphy Wolford Rd on February 10th, 2019 at approximately 3:00 PM EST.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency. Tpr. Zach Scott is investigating.

