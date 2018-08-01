MISSING JUVENILE LOCATED/ THREE ARRESTED

on 01/08/2018 |

On Saturday January 6th, 2018 Officers responded to 117 C Quail Ridge in reference to a missing Female Juvenile possibly being at that residence.

When officers arrived they spoke to Daniele Richmond who lives at that address. Ms. Richmond advised the officers that the Juvenile was not at her residence.

However upon searching the residence the missing Juvenile was located hiding in a closet in Ms. Richmond’s bedroom. Richmond 33 of Glasgow along with her 17 year old son were charged with Custodial Interference. Upon further investigation officers arrested Andrew Dubert, charging him with Custodial Interference.

Officer Tyler Maxey made the arrest, he was assisted by Officer Johnathon Clark, and Sgt. Charlie Eubank.