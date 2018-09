on 09/29/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Dept. is needing help in locating a missing 12 year old autistic juvenile. Klayton Davis is a white male , 5’3, 120 lbs., brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen on 09-28-2018 at 8:30 pm at his residence on Preston Street in Glasgow Ky. There is no clothing description available at this time.If you have any information or have seen this juvenile, please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.