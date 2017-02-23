MISSING PERSON IN HART COUNTY FOUND DECEASED

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green responded to the 61 mile marker of Interstate 65 in reference to a deceased individual. KSP Troopers and Detectives arrived on scene and located Hugh K. Gossett (77) of Horse Cave near the Green River bridge of Interstate 65 in an open field. Gossett’s vehicle was located in a nearby river bottom. Gossett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation also revealed that Gossett had been reported as a “missing person” through Horse Cave Police Department on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

The investigation continues and being led by Detective Graham Rutherford. No foul play is suspected at this time. No other details are available for release.