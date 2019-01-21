MISSING TEEN FROM EDMONTON

on 01/21/2019 |

Kentucky State Police is seeking assistance from the public in attempting to locate 15 -year-old, Amber Shirley, of Edmonton, KY. Amber is a 5’ 02 ” 195 pound, white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Robert Wilson Rd On January 18th at approximately 11:00 PM wearing pajama pants and a t-shirt.



If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency. Tpr. Jordan Carter is investigating.