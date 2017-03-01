UPDATE*** TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND

***UPDATE***

Missing Teen has been found

——————————————————————————————————

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green is looking for a 17 year old female, Jade Sierra Chapman of Smiths Grove, who was last seen on February 23, 2017.

Chapman is 5’3” tall, 120 pounds, with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

If you have any information pertaining to this case or the whereabouts of Jade Sierra Chapman please call KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Ashcon Karbasi.