Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

***UPDATE*** TEEN HAS BEEN FOUND

on 03/01/2017 |
Featured Local News News

***UPDATE***

Missing Teen has been found

——————————————————————————————————

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green is looking for a 17 year old female, Jade Sierra Chapman of Smiths Grove, who was last seen on February 23, 2017.

Chapman is 5’3” tall, 120 pounds, with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

If you have any information pertaining to this case or the whereabouts of Jade Sierra Chapman please call KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010. The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Ashcon Karbasi.

030117 RunAWay 1000x522

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Brenda Hogue

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital