MISSING TEEN HAS BEEN LOCATED

on 09/03/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department reports that the teenager reported missing earlier today has been located.  No details about her location have been released, but according to police 17 year old Makayla Marrs had been missing since Friday evening.

