Update: The two missing juvenile girls, 15 year old Olivia Zilligen and 17 year old Danielle Zilligen have been located and are safe. The Glasgow Police Dept. would like to thank you for all information that was provided.
MISSING TEENS LOCATED & SAFE
on 09/16/2018 |
