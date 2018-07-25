Logo


MISSISSIPPI MAN ARRESTED BY HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

on 07/25/2018 |

Tuesday, Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley executed a Hart County Grand Jury Warrant on Lloyd C. Davis, age 33 of Pope Mississippi for Flagrant Non-Support and Persistent Felony Offender I.  Davis was entered into NCIC as a fugitive and extradited to Lafeyette Dounty Detention Center in Oxford, MS by The Hart County Sheriff’s Office.  Davis is lofged in the Hart County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 Cash Bond

No Responses to “MISSISSIPPI MAN ARRESTED BY HART COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE”

