on 09/18/2018 |

Misty Danielle Brooks-Kingrey, age 44, of Cave City, KY, passed away on September 15, 2018, at her residence. She was formerly a remote services technician with Sitel, Inc. in Glasgow.

She is survived by her daughter, Lyndsey Kingrey of Cave City; her parents, Roger and Carolyn Brooks of Cave City; her brother, Derek Brooks of Nashville, TN; and her maternal grandfather, Henry Wayne Matthews of Bonnieville.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Laura Maye Lyons; paternal grandparents, Virgil Lee and Dessie Ann Brooks; and aunt, Deborah Matthews.

The family will receive visitors from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, September 19, and on Thursday, September 20, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. CT Thursday at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. David Reynolds officiating. Interment will be at the Cave City Cemetery. Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, is in charge of arrangements.