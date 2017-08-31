on 08/31/2017 |

Mitchell Edwards Fields, 56, of Savoyard, Kenutcky passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at his residence. He was a son of Verna Katherine Coomer Taylor and the late James Thomas Fields.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly Fields; three children: Mitchell Dewayne Fields, Michelle Fields and Latasha “Tasha” Wilson; twelve grandchildren: Jamison Pippin, Keenan Gossett, Aaliyah Gossett, Skyler Fields, Alexis Fields, Mara Fields, Zachary Putman, Elizabeth Alvarez, Katie Alvarez, Abigail Alvaze, Angelina Fields, Ximena Fields; ten brothers and sisters: James William Fields (Roberta), Nettie Pearl Fields (Louis Poteet), Jerry Wayne Fields (Mattie Anderson), Linda Faye Cline (Michael Taylor), Patricia Ann Fancher (Gary), Robert Allen Fields (Janice), John Frank Fields (Jennifer), Tina Montoya, Frances Fields and Diane Waters. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by one son: James Howard Wilson two sisters: Katherine Louise Simmons and Ella Marie Davis.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.