Mitchell Osco Copass, Sr., 67, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 6th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Mitchell was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 17, 1951, a son of the late Mae (England) Copass and Osco Copass.

Mitchell is survived by a son, Mitchell Copass, of Summer Shade, KY; two sisters, Christine Coe, of Tompkinsville, KY and Margie Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY. three brothers, Billy Copass, of Scottsville, KY; JR. Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY; Larry Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY; 4 step grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, February 10th, 2019. Visitation is Sunday 11:30-2:30 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Beech Grove Cemetery.