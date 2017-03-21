Modean Ledford, age 88, of Horse Cave, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Hart County and attended Immanuel Ministries in Legrande. He always loved to “piddle”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Lula Duff Ledford, one brother, J. B. Ledford and two sisters, Eunice Bowman and Fern Bradley.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ada Ledford; one son, Danny Ledford and wife, Barbara, of Winchester, KY; one grandson, Danny Ray Ledford of Winchester; great-granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Ledford of Lexington; one brother, Don Ledford of Lexington; one sister, Mona Sandlin, Taylor Mill, KY; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 21, at Winn Funeral Home, with private burial at a later date. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Kentucky.

