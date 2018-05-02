Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MONA Y MCCOY

on 02/05/2018 |

Mona Y McCoy 86 of Glasgow, KY formerly of Burkesville, KY died Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  Born in Augusta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Vandy Redd and Alice Zepp Redd.  Mrs. McCoy owned and operated a discount Store and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Y. McCoy of Glasgow; 2 sons, John Derek McCoy and Kent Walker McCoy both of Celina, TN; 2 sisters of Augusta, GA and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 sisters.

The family chose cremation no services are scheduled at this time.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MONA Y MCCOY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BRILEY BARRON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
26°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 02/05 20%
High 38° / Low 29°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/06 10%
High 47° / Low 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 02/07 80%
High 38° / Low 21°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 05

Spring Soccer Registration

February 5 @ 7:30 AM - February 9 @ 4:30 PM
Mon 05

Caverna vs. Thomas Nelson Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 5 @ 6:00 PM
Mon 05

Metcalfe County @ Marion County Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 5 @ 6:30 PM
Tue 06

Barren County vs. Russell County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 06

Caverna @ John Hardin Basketball (Girls)

February 6 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.