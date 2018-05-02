on 02/05/2018 |

Mona Y McCoy 86 of Glasgow, KY formerly of Burkesville, KY died Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Augusta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Vandy Redd and Alice Zepp Redd. Mrs. McCoy owned and operated a discount Store and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Y. McCoy of Glasgow; 2 sons, John Derek McCoy and Kent Walker McCoy both of Celina, TN; 2 sisters of Augusta, GA and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 sisters.

The family chose cremation no services are scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements