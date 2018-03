on 03/12/2018 |

No one injured in early morning semi wreck.

A semi truck carrying soybeans was traveling on Siloam Road when the driver failed to see a car ahead, that was about to make a turn. The semi and the car collided, causing the semi to go down an embankment . Siloam Road is off hwy 90 in Barren County.

Neither the driver of the semi or the car were injured.5