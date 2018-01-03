“MONOPOLIES” ARE NEARLY FORCING LOCAL PHARMACISTS OUT OF BUSINESS AND FORCING CONSUMERS TO PAY HIGHER PRICES

on 03/01/2018 |

Everyone has heard the phrase “the cost to do business” and it goes without saying that there are costs associated with running any business. What if those costs were greater than the revenue? What if it cost you to do business? How could anyone expect you to succeed? This has become the reality for many locally owned pharmacies.

Pat Vann

That was Pat Van who began his career as a pharmacist 55 years ago and things have certainly changed. As it stands now in Kentucky, when a prescription is filled for Medicaid, the pharmacist that fills the prescription may not be reimbursed enough to cover what they had to pay for the medication. Literally, it could cost them money every time they fill a Medicaid prescription. This is due, in large part, to PBMs, or Pharmacy Benefit Managers and MCOs, or Managed Care Organizations.

PBMs are primarily responsible for developing and maintaining the formulary. This is a big deal because it means they have the say over what particular medications are approved to be prescribed at a particular hospital, in a particular health system, or under a particular health insurance ppolicy. The development of prescription formularies are based on evaluations of efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness of drugs. Now, these PBMs are not non-profit agencies, they have stakeholders that are looking for the best return on their investment. When PBMs negotiate discounts and rebates with drug manufacturers, those savings can be passed on to the stakeholders, not to the pharmacies or customers.

Managed Care Organizations, think companies such as Anthem, Aetna or United Healthcare, have the corner on the market too. They actually employ their own PBMs, they contract with physicians, hospitals and drug manufacturers to set the formularies and they have final say over what is covered and what is not.

Locally owned pharmacies can’t compete with the prices MCOs and PBMs are able to offer. Local pharmacists can’t even align themselves, when it comes to negotiating, for fear of violating Antitrust laws.

State Senator Steve Meredith said the problem is evident and he sponsored a bill this session, Senate Bill 5, that would help keep these local pharmacies in business. Senator Meredith explains why:

Senator Steve Meredith

Last year, the Kentucky Medicaid Program out $1.68 billion in pharmacy benefits for Medicaid. Pharmacies only received $1 billion, meaning that $680 million went to the middlemen. That’s 41% of the total money allocated for Medicaid prescriptions. Today’s Medicaid payment is 75% less than it was when Pat Vann started filling prescriptions 55 years ago. Vann says that SB5 would have a direct impact on what you pay for prescriptions:

Pat Vann

How can you help? Vann encourages everyone to call your legislator at 800-372-7181. When prompted to leave a message just say “I support Senate Bill 5 and I want you to support it too.”