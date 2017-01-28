The Monroe County Lady Falcons have advanced to the Touchstone Energy All A Classic State Championship with a victory Saturday morning over Trimble County 56-43. The champiohship will be decided at the Frankfort Civic Center on Sunday at 11 am Central/ 12 noon eastern. They will face the winner of the Leslie County/Harlan contest being played Saturday afternoon. Best of Luck to the Lady Falcons.
MONROE COUNTY ADVANCES TO THE ALL A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!
01/28/2017
