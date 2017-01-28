Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MONROE COUNTY ADVANCES TO THE ALL A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!

on 01/28/2017 |
Featured Local News News Sports Top Stories

The Monroe County Lady Falcons have advanced to the Touchstone Energy All A Classic State Championship with a victory Saturday morning over Trimble County 56-43. The champiohship will be decided at the Frankfort Civic Center on Sunday at 11 am Central/ 12 noon eastern. They will face the winner of the Leslie County/Harlan contest being played Saturday afternoon. Best of Luck to the Lady Falcons.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Junior and Sharon Morrison

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital