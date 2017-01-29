Playing in Frankfort this afternoon, the Monroe County Lady Falcons claimed the title of All A Classic State Champion. The Falcons defeated Harlan in the final game 61-55. Coach Dewayne Murray’s team made an impressive showing enroute to the tile with wins over Holy Cross, Murray High School and Trimble County before taking down the Lady Dragons of Harlan in the Sunday Championship game. Congratulations Lady Falcons
MONROE LADY FALCONS ARE THE ALL A ‘STATE CHAMPIONS’
on 01/29/2017 |
Comments are closed.