MONTENA FAY MURREY

on 08/31/2017 |

Montena Fay Murrey 84 of Glasgow, died Thursday, August 31, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  The Hart County native was the daughter of the late Damon and Margaret Ann Phillips and wife of the late Harrell Preston Murrey.  Montena was a former postal clerk with the U.S. Postal Service in Glasgow and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son Kerry Nunn (Beverly) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren Chase Nunn (Amanda) and Chasity Wilson (Dustin); 3 great grandchildren; step-mother Lola Mae Phillips of Glasgow; 3 step sons Bill Murrey (Terri), Harrell Murrey (Loretta) of Glasgow and John Murray of Beaver Dam; 1 step daughter Jane Steffey of Glasgow; several step grandchildren; half-sister Sandra Galloway (Eddie) of Glasgow; half-brother Donnie Phillips (Karen) of Horse Cave; sister-in-law Dorinda Phillips of Bowling Green and special friends Tara and Chris Spradlin of Glasgow.  She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers J. C. and Randall Phillips.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, September 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be on Saturday from 10am until time for the service.

