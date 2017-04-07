MONTHS OF INVESTIGATING ENDS WITH FELONY ARREST

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Bowling Green Police have arrested:

Deandre Maskin of 1441 Kenton Street, Bowling Green, KY Age 28

Charged with:

1. Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Class C Felony, Crack Cocaine (2 counts)

2. Possession of Marijuana

3. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts)

Christina C. Caffee of 1441 Kenton Street, Bowling Green, KY, Age 22

Charged with:

Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Class C Felony, Crack Cocaine (1 count)

Possession of Marijuana

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (2 counts)

The above arrests resulted from an investigation of the accused drug trafficking activities over the past two months. Detectives made three controlled purchases of both crack cocaine and crystal meth from Deandre Maskin on separate occasions. Following today’s drug purchase a traffic stop was initiated and the accused were arrested without incident in the 900 block of Morgantown Road. The arrest occurred at 1:30 PM today. During the undercover drug buy today the accused had an 18-month-old and 4-year-old child with them and present during this illegal drug trafficking activity. Both accused were also charged with Wanton Endangerment for having the children present. Both children were turned over to Social Services. Once Christina Caffee arrived at the Jail an additional ¼ ounce (8 grams) of crack cocaine was found on her person. A vehicle which was determined to be a rental car, scales and $201 in cash was seized.

This investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury. Both accused were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.