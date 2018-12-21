on 12/21/2018 |

Montie Alyne Chapman, 90, of Glasgow, died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Metcalfe County the daughter of the late Dewey C. Ward and Allie Denise Franklin Ward. Mrs. Chapman worked at KY Pants for many years and was a member of the Westwood Church of Christ.

Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Wells (Gary) of Glasgow; Grandchildren, Jamey Wells (Amber), Jennifer Kelly (Brandon), Scotty Spann (Beth) and Sharon Spann all of Glasgow; great grandchildren, Jaydon, Corbin and Cash Wells, Jace Kelly, Conner Spann, Madison Spann, Ashaya Houchens (Wesley), Tyler Likens and Mikayla Hurt; great great grandchildren, Weston and Wyatt Houchens; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death, by her husband of 70 years, Clemmie Leo Chapman; daughter, Brenda Chapman; six brothers and sisters, Frank, Malcolm, and Calvin Ward and Mallie Reece, Marie Hostetler and Adria Ward.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, December 24th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday and Monday until time for services.