MOODY CECIL HUNT

on 08/02/2018 |

Moody Cecil Hunt, 82, of Glasgow, died Thursday, August 02, 2018 at the home of his grandson in Glasgow.  Cecil was born at Eighty Eight, KY the son of the late Willie Cecil and Elsie Rigsby Hunt.  He was the former owner and operator of the NAPA auto parts stores in Glasgow and Tompkinsville served in the Kentucky National Guard.  He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.  His favorite past times were traveling and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Pearl Shipley Hunt, a son Joseph Clay Stovall, Sr. and his siblings, Dewey Thurman Hunt, Noah Thomas Hunt and Kathryn Button Gardner.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Ann L. Phelps and husband Jimmy and Joseph Clay Stovall, Jr. and wife Jenny all of Glasgow; two great-grandchildren Rayne Stovall and Claudia Phelps; a sister Darlene Craycroft of Frankfort, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow, will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 AM until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141 or T. J. Samson Hospice.

