MORE BC GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 08/01/2018 |

In addition to yesterday’s report, the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

STEVEN ARTIE RUTLEDGE, age 30 of Cave City, was indicted on 4 additional counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON

COUNT 2: WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1sr DEGREE

COUNT 3: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 4: FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

ROBERT ADAM SHIRLEY, age 30 of Glasgow, was indicted on 4 counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

COUNT 2: FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

COUNT 3: FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

COUNT 4: ONE HEADLAMP

ANITRA NICOLE BROWN, age 39 of Tampa,FL, was indicted on 26 counts:

COUNT 1: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $10,000 OR MORE

COUNT 2: MISREPRESENTING MILITARY STATUS

COUNTS 3-26: (24 Counts) CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT,

2ND DEGREE

KENNETH RAY SMITH, age 34 of Glasgow, was indicted on 12 counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON

COUNT 2 FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1st DEGREE

COUNT 3: LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT/FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE

COUNT 4: FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE, 1st OFFENSE

COUNT 5: OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE

COUNT 6: RECKLESS DRIVING

COUNT 7: DISREGARDING A STOP SIGN

COUNT 8: IMPROPER PASSING

COUNT 9: SPEEDING 26 MPH OR MORE OVER LIMIT

COUNT 1O: DISREGARDING TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

COUNT 11: NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

COUNT 12: NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT

TERRY G HUDDLESTON, age 53 of Glasgow, was indicted on 4 counts:

COUNT 1: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE (METH MPHETAMINE), 2ND OFFENSE

COUNT 2: CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON

COUNT 3: RESISTING ARREST,

COUNT4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MASON LEE KINSLOW, age 25 of Glasgow, was indicted on 4 counts:

COUNT 1: WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1st Degree

COUNT 2: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 1st Degree

COUNT 3: AS$AULT, 4TH DEGREE, MINOR INJURY

COUNT 4: PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE.

DUSTIN BRENT WOOTEN, age 22 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE(Methamphetamine).

BRIAN A MURRELL, age 20 of Louisville and CHARLES MARTIN GREEN age 18 of Scottsville were both indicted on the following counts:

COUNT 1: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000

COUNT 2: NO OPERATOR’S/MOPED LICENSE

COUNT 3: OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE

COUNT 4: IMPROPER REGISTRATION PLATE

COUNT 5: DISPLAY OF ILLEGAL/ALTERED REGISTRATION PLATE

COUNT 6: NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES

COUNT 7: NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT

COUNT 8: FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD.

SETH T GARRETT, age 26 of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts:

COUNT 1: WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1st DEGREE

COUNT 2: LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT/FAILURE TO RENDER AID OR ASSISTANCE

COUNT 3: VIOLATION OF KENTUCKY EPO/DVO

COUNT 4: FOLLOWING ANOTHER VEHICLE TOO CLOSELY

COUNT 5: FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD.

SEAN LEWIS SHIRLEY, age 32 of Glasgow, was indicted on seven counts:

COUNT 1: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sT DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), MORE THAN 2 GRAMS, 1sT OFFENSE

COUNT 2: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sT DEGREE (HYDROCODONE), LESS THAN 10 DOSAGE UNITS

COUNT 3: TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3Ro DEGREE (XANAX), LESS THAN 20 DOSAGE UNITS

COUNT 4: TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, LESS THAN EIGHT OUNCES; 1sT OFFENSE

COUNT 5: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

COUNT 6: PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER, 1sT OFFENSE

COUNT 7: PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE.

Again, these are indictments, not convictions. No judgement shall be made until the case is heard.