BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, 4/6

BASEBALL

EDMONSON COUNTY __14____ Valley ___4___

SOFTBALL

(GAME 1) MONROE COUNTY ___7___ LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL __11____

(GAME 2) MONROE COUNTY ___6___ LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL ___3___

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

ON TODAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCHEDULE…BARREN COUNTY PLAYS A DOUBLEHEADER AT FAITH ACADEMY IN MOBILE, ALABAMA; HART COUNTY VISITS GATLINBURG PITTMAN, TN; AND EDMONSON COUNTY WRAPS UP PLAY IN THE VALLEY INVITATION TOURNAMENT.