MORE INDICTMENTS BY THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

on 02/25/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

26-year-old Tyler Vincent Brown, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE and THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING. Bail was set at $5000.

44-year-old Lonus Harrison Winchester, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 2ND DEGREE. Bail was set at $1500.

26-year-old Cormon M. Huskey, of Horse Cave, was indicted on two counts: POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Bail was set at $5000.

32-year-old Dustin Laray Austin, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

37-year-old Joshua James Morton, of Campbellsville, was indicted on eight counts: POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A METHAMPHETAMINE PRECURSOR, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 2ND DEGREE, POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC DRUGS, CARRYING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON, DUI, SPEEDING 19MPH OVER and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Bail was set at $7500.

23-year-old Christopher Kyle Tharpe, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: TRAFFICKING IN SYNTHETIC DRUGS and TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. Bail was set at $5000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.