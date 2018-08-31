Logo


MORE INDICTMENTS RETURNED FROM BARREN GRAND JURY

on 08/31/2018 |

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:


Jeffery Micheal Ray, age 35 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Fleeing or Evading Police, DUI, Possession of Marijuana, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, Reckless Driving, and Persistent Felony Offender.

Barbara Ann Hernandez, age 57 of Glasgow, on charges of Possesssion of Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Meth and Hydrocodone, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Dregree-Clonazepam, Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree, Criminal Tresspassing-2nd Degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance not in proper container.

Gregory J. Ballard, age 42 of Glasgow, on charges of Fleeing or Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment, Unlawful Imprisonment, DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure To Maintain Insurance.

Shaunna Lynn Wheat, age 28 of Glasgow, and Kristin Paige Barnett, age 25 of Burkesville, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Matthew R. Key, age 32 of Glasgow, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, Failure To Maintain Insurance, and Expired Plates.

Misty Michelle Francis, age 41 of Glasgow, on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Hydrocodone, Public Intoxication, and Persistent Felony Offender.

Kenneth Ray Pulliam, Jr., age 45 of Glasgow, Possession of Marijuana, Persistent Felony Offender, Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-Meth.

Justin O. Roach, age 24 of Bowling Green, on charges of Resisting Arrest, Fleeing or Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment, and Persistent Felony Offender.

Bobby Ray Conaster, age 52 of Glasgow on a Capital Murder charge.

Cary Grant Lemons, age 56 of Glasgow, on charges of Attempted Murder and Wanton Endangerment.

Amanda L. Davidson, age 33 of Glasgow, on charges of Burglary, and Domestic Violence.

Jay Dee Ochoa, age 33 of Bowling Green, on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth, and Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as other traffic offenses, and Persistent Felony Offender.

Dustin Ellis Pedigo, age 25 of Glasgow, on charges of Criminal Abuse, Assault 2nd and 3rd Degrees, Wanton Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Persistent Felony Offender.

