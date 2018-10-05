Logo


MORE ONLINE OPTIONS WITH THE KY CAREER CENTER’S NEW “MYCENTUCKYCAREERCENTER” FEATURE

on 05/10/2018 |

The Kentucky Career Center, Division of Unemployment Insurance (UI) is expanding online customer services beginning May 9 with a new, secure feature called myKentuckyCareerCenter.

The myKentuckyCareerCenter feature can be used to check UI claim balances and payment history, access UI documents, and communicate directly with a trained UI claims advisors with a secure chat tool.

“Although Kentucky currently has the lowest unemployment rate in 42 years, it’s important to remember that unemployment insurance is a safety net for individuals who lose their jobs through no fault of their own,” said Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Interim Secretary Don Parkinson. “myKentuckyCareerCenter is a game changer for citizens who need a quick, easy way to access their unemployment insurance documentation.”

Katie Houghlin, Director of Unemployment Insurance, says this new online feature is mobile friendly and easily accessible to any Kentuckian with internet access.

“To meet the need of our customers, we’re excited to offer myKentuckyCareerCenter. Now customers can securely access personalized UI information and resources on their own, without having to rely on phone calls and traditional mail,” said Houghlin. “The myKentuckyCareerCenter dashboard feature will make information more easily available to Kentuckians from any computer or smart phone.”

In addition, myKentuckyCareerCenter will display a calendar of events to help customers manage their UI activities and notify them of upcoming re-employment services that will help them get back to work sooner.

For more information, visit myKentuckyCareerCenter.ky.gov,

