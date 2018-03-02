Logo


MORE PEOPLE IN EASTERN KENTUCKY COULD LOSE THEIR FEDERAL BENEFITS BECAUSE OF ONE ATTORNEY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Another 1,965 people in eastern Kentucky could lose their federal benefits because of a disgraced attorney who made millions by bribing judges and doctors to OK disability checks for his clients.
The Social Security Administration plans to notify nearly 2,000 people in eastern Kentucky that they will have to defend their status in court. All of them are connected to Eric Conn, a flamboyant attorney who billed himself as “Mr. Social Security” in television ads before his empire crumbled beneath the weight of a federal investigation. About half of those new cases involve Conn and a convicted former administrative law judge, according to Social Security Administration Acting Press Officer Mark Hinkle.
Hinkle said the new cases were identified by the Office of the Inspector General in November. U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers’ office said notifications will go out soon, but in a piecemeal fashion instead of all at once. People affected will have a hearing before an administrative law judge to determine if they can keep their benefits. People will have at least 30 days to gather evidence and hire attorneys. Disability payments will continue throughout the redetermination process.
These new batch of cases are in addition to the 1,800 cases associated with Conn’s law practice the federal government has already reviewed. Some of them have sued the government seeking to stop those redetermination hearings. That case is pending in federal court.

