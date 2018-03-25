Logo


MORE RECENT INDICTMENTS BY THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

on 03/25/2018

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments for drug charges:

38 year old Andreaus Maurice Curry, of Horse Cave, was indicted on three counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.
26 year old Amber D. Carver, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts: PROMOTING CONTRABAND 1ST DEGREE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.
24 year old Dakota None Napper, of Bowling Green and 20 year old Christian Leann Gibbins, of Hardyville, were included on a single two count indictment. Each will face two counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.
20 YEAR OLD Rufus Eli Huff, of Park City, was indicted on two counts: UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH A MINOR, DUI, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, PUBLIC INTOXICATION and NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION.
45 year old Twila Ladell Stinson, of Magnolia, was indicted on four counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DUI and CARELESS DRIVING.
24 year old Cordell Husky, of Horse Cave, was indicted on six counts: TRAFFICKING IN SYNTHETIC DRUGS, FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE 2ND DEGREE, CARRYIING A CONCEALED DEADLY WEAPON, OPERAGTING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATORS LICENSE, FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT and OBSTRUCTED VISION AND/OR WINDSHIELD.
An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

