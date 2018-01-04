Logo


MORE RECENT INDICTMENTS FROM THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

on 04/01/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

51 year old Tracy Corbitt McCluskey, of Cave City, was indicted on two counts: DUI 4TH OFFENSE and ALCOHOL INTOXICATION.

31 YEAR OLD Joshua Lynn Mangrum, of Glasgow, was indicted on five counts: DUI 4TH OFFENSE, WANTON ENDANGERMENT, OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE REVOKED OR SUSPENDED FOR DUI and FAILURE TO WEAR SEATBELT.

24 year old Hunter Lee Pierce, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of ASSAULT 4TH DEGREE.

33 year old Danielle N. Tranberg, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: CRIMINAL ABUSE 1ST DEGREE, CHILD 12 OR UNDER, WANTON ENDANGERMENT and two counts of ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR.

19 year old William Savoughon Jackson III, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH A MINOR.

38 year old SEXUAL ABUSE 1ST DEGREE, CHILD LESS THAN 12 YEARS OLD.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

