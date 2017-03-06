Morgan Bernard Holder, Sr., 60 of Bowling Green died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Medical Center.

He was a son of the late Rexy and Deloris Morris Holder. He was a construction worker, a member of St. John’s Parrish. He loved fishing, bowling and pool.

His survivors include his wife Fay Holder; daughter, Sarah Alexander; son, Morgan Bernard Holder, Jr.; step son, Michael Smith; step daughter, Andrea Smith; two grandchildren, Kevin Michael Romack and Jordan Evette Shideler; two sisters, Ruthann Brown and Gayle Holder; one brother, Donald Holder; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

There will be a memorial visitation Tuesday 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel