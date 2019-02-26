on 02/26/2019 |

Morris Dean Lutterman, 59, Glasgow, passed away suddenly Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in Glasgow, he was a son of the late James Rondal Lutterman and Martha Frances McCoy Lutterman. He had worked as a custodian at Eastern Elementary School.

Survivors include one son, Aaron Lutterman and his wife Allison of Horse Cave; two grandchildren: Ariel and Tristan Brooks; two brothers: David Lutterman and Danny Lutterman and his close friend Mitzi all of Glasgow; three sisters: Rebecca Eldridge of Tompkinsville, Connie Lutterman of Glasgow, and Diana Blaydes of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister Martha; a brother-in-law, Ernest Eldridge; and his former wife Deborah Ballard Dean.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.