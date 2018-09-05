Logo


MORRIS SANDERS MAXEY

on 05/09/2018

Morris Sanders Maxey, 79, of Fountain Run, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born in Monroe County, the son of the late Kenneth and Alecia Wood Maxey.  Morris was a farmer and a storekeeper in the Austin and Tracy community and most recently owned and operated M & M General Store.

He is survived by his wife Thelma Scott Maxey; 1 daughter Reeda Maxey Brooks (Orval) of Glasgow; 1 son Morris Maxey, Jr. (Terra) of Austin; 3 grandchildren Bradley Anderson, Marcus Maxey and Emma Kate “Katie” Maxey and 2 sisters, Connie Childress (John) of Lamb and Sheila Houchens (Jimmy) of Glasgow.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son Kevin and a brother Gene Maxey.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery in Monroe county.  Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday.

