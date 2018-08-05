Morris Sanders Maxey 79 of Austin, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements for Morris Sanders Maxey are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
MORRIS SANDERS MAXEY
