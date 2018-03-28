Logo


MOTHER ARRESTED AFTER JUVENILE CALLS 911 STATED HE WAS ALONE

on 03/28/2018 |

Glasgow Police Officer Wesley Hicks responded to 118 –B Olivia Drive just after 4pm on Tuesday after the 911 center received a call from a juvenile stating that he was home alone and was scared.

After arrival to the residence the juvenile let Officer Hicks in the home and the juvenile said he didn’t know how to reach his mother and that she had left him alone on several occasions and he was scared to be alone. He told the officer that sometimes he had to fix his own food and that no one had been home since the school bus had dropped him off.   The mother, 33 year old Ana Domingo was contacted and she stated she didn’t know that she couldn’t leave him alone.

Officer Hicks walked through the residence with Domingo and noticed the food in the refrigerator was molded and open alcoholic beverage containers were lying in the floor accessible to the juvenile. Domingo was arrested and transported to the Barren County Jail.  Social Services took the juvenile into protective custody and also stated that they had an active case on Domingo for the same issue.   Domingo was charged with Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

