MOTORCYCLISTS WRECKS ELUDING POLICE

on 09/24/2018 |

On Friday September at approximately 1:31 AM CST Trooper Ricky Cross was on routine patrol on KY 163 in Metcalfe County when he observed a 1998 Honda motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. Tpr. Cross turned on his emergency lights and the operator of the motorcycle attempted to elude by quickly turning on to Cedar Flat Curtis Rd. The operator of the motorcycle then turned onto Glen Shaw Rd. and lost control when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Tpr. Cross made contact with the driver 30 year old, Anthony Garret of SuMmer Shade and arrested him for Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle,) DUI 1st aggravating circumstance, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine,) driving too fast for traffic conditions, improperly on the left side of road and possession of drug paraphernalia. First aid was given at the scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, but he refused any other medical attention. Garret was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

