MOTORIST USE CAUTION TRAVELING THRU BOWLING GREEN TOMMORROW THERE WILL BE LANE CLOSURE

Construction work along Interstate 65 in Bowling Green will create a lane closure in both directions on Thursday, Feb. 2. The lane closures will be short-term and take place during the day near mile marker 30. Crews will be doing some rock work in the area related to the new interchange project. Motorists need to use caution while traveling through this area tomorrow.
on 02/02/2017 |
