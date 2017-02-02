Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MOTORIST USE CAUTION TRAVELING THRU BOWLING GREEN TOMMORROW THERE WILL BE LANE CLOSURE

on 02/02/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

Construction work along Interstate 65 in Bowling Green will create a lane closure in both directions on Thursday, Feb. 2. The lane closures will be short-term and take place during the day near mile marker 30. Crews will be doing some rock work in the area related to the new interchange project. Motorists need to use caution while traveling through this area tomorrow.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

KENNY BOLES

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital