MOTORISTS URGED TO PAY ATTENTION TO DETOUR AND WORK ZONE SIGNS ON I-65 IN HARDIN COUNTY

on 10/27/2018 |

As work continues to finish the rehabilitation project of I65 in Hardin County, ramp closures at the Bluegrass Parkway interchange are scheduled over the next few days.

The westbound Bluegrass Parkway ramp to southbound I65 IS closed. All westbound Bluegrass Parkway traffic will use the northbound I65 exit and those needing access to southbound I65 will use the Exit 94 interchange to reverse direction. This closure will remain in place until 6am on Wednesday, October 31st.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and pay close attention to detour and work zone signage.

This project (separate from the I65 widening project south of Elizabethtown) which extends from Milepoint 98 to Milepoint 91 is scheduled for completion the first week of November.