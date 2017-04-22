MOUNT SHERMAN MAN ARRESTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

On April 20, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark Nelson, 59, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Nelson was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Mount Sherman where electronic equipment was seized and is pending a forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Nelson is currently charged with one count of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.