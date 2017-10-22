Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL OPENS AT LONDON, KENTUCKY PARK

on 10/22/2017 |

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — State parks officials say Levi Jackson State Park in Kentucky has opened a new 7-mile mountain bike trail.

Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says the Broken Spoke Mountain Bike Trail will help attract more tourists to the park at London. Holland attended the trail’s formal opening this week.

Parks officials say the city of London and the Friends of Levi Jackson State Park funded the bike trail, which can be expanded.

Levi Jackson State Park also features a campground, swimming pool, grist mill, museum and gift shop, hiking trails and the Tree Top Adventure aerial park.

GENERAL MOTORS-SETTLEMENT

$120m GM settlement aids Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL OPENS AT LONDON, KENTUCKY PARK”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Rich Alexander (Was 50 last Saturday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
78°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 10/22 20%
High 80° / Low 61°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 10/23 100%
High 63° / Low 45°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/24 20%
High 57° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.