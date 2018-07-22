Logo


MOVE OVER – IT’S THE LAW

on 07/22/2018 |

The Kentucky State Police would like to remind motorists traveling Kentucky’s roadways to “Move Over” when they see flashing lights of law enforcement, emergency services, or public safety vehicles on the side of the highway.

“Move Over” signs are up across the state to let drivers know that state law requires them to slow down and use caution when they see a law enforcement or emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road with its lights flashing. Drivers must move over to the lane farthest away from the vehicle when practical and safe. Failure to do so can result in fines. Moving over one lane gives emergency personnel on the side of the highway the needed space for safety, while allowing them to do their job effectively.

“Within the last 30 days, a fully marked KSP cruiser was stopped on Interstate 65 in the Post 3 area with its blue lights activated. The trooper was assisting a stranded motorist, when the cruiser was sideswiped by a passing motorist who failed to follow this law concerning emergency vehicles. Motorists traveling in the KSP Post 3 district can expect to see enhanced enforcement activity in the upcoming weeks, with a focus on portions of Interstate 65 and parkways. KSP is encouraging all drivers to travel safely and exercise courtesy to those law enforcement officers, emergency service workers, and public safety vehicles working on the shoulder of the roadway.” ~M.T. Jeremy Hodges

